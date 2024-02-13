BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.