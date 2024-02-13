BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

