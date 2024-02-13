BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

