BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 348.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,524 shares of company stock worth $16,510,628 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on BLK
BlackRock Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of BLK traded down $21.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $780.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,523. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $789.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $716.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AutoNation stock attracted some sneaky bidders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Coca-Cola Company is ready to bubble higher
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- United Airlines is a must-own airline stock for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.