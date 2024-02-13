BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

