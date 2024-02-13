BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLOA stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

