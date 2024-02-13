BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of CLOA stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
