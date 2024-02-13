Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKH. Bank of America lowered their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $52.82 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

