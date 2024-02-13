BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $848.89 million, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

