Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.85

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 42737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

