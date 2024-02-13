BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.86. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

