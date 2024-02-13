BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of LON BPCR opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.86. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
About BioPharma Credit
