Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of BIIB opened at $244.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 113.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Biogen by 365.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 239,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.52.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

