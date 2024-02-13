Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.31 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $91,443,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,335,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.