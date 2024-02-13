Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

XAIR stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 1,200,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 77,775 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,447.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Carey bought 1,200,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

