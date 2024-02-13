Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the January 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

