BCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,458,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,217,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 13.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 149,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,465. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.