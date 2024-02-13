BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
