BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
