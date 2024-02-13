Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.98.

GOLD stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

