Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 615 ($7.77) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 495.78 ($6.26).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
