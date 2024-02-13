Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 615 ($7.77) price target on the real estate development company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 495.78 ($6.26).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 485.40 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 480.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

