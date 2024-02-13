Barclays Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

