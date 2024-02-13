Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NTB opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

