Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBD. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

