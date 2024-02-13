Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance

BCPT stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Balanced Commercial Property has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.06.

Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

