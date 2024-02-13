Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance
BCPT stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £547.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Balanced Commercial Property has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.06.
Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Balanced Commercial Property
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Coherent gains from the AI chip boom
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Krispy Kreme stock could take you by surprise this week
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.