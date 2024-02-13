B. Riley Financial Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

