B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 455.84 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.62 million, a P/E ratio of 663.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 439.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 399.78. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 460 ($5.81).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Topping bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,458.30). In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,489.08 ($9,458.30). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,538.22). Insiders bought 3,019 shares of company stock worth $1,309,543 in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

