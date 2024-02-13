AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE AZZ opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $70.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

