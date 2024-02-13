Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $137.34

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.34 and last traded at $137.42, with a volume of 941219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 19.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

