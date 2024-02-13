Avient (AVNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

