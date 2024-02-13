Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 359.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.