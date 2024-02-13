Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVEM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 143,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

