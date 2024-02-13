Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

