AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Down 31.1% in January

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $9,883,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth $9,304,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 1,483,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,313. The stock has a market cap of $709.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

