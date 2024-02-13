Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Artesian Resources worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In related news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $382.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

