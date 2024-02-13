Art de Finance (ADF) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $601,496.20

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $216.03 million and approximately $601,496.20 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.93898371 USD and is up 19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $541,829.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

