ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

BANX stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 14,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,111. ArrowMark Financial has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

