Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $108.51

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.51 and last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 54396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.24.

Several analysts have commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

