Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.56.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.00. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

