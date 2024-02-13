Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.61.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $15.34 on Tuesday, reaching $265.54. 4,490,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average is $212.00. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

