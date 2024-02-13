Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,133.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $2,600,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

