Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

