Argo Investments Limited (ARG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 7th

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Argo Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Argo Investments
