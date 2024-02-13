Argo Investments Limited (ARG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 7th

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

