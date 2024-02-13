Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
AUVI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 102,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 51.24%.
Institutional Trading of Applied UV
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Waste Management: Is it a good use of your time?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Check out these 2 winning semiconductor ETFs with low costs
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.