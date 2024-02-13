Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUVI stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 102,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 51.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

