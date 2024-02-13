Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

AON opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.