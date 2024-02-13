Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $54.80

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 155,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

