Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $15.73

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
