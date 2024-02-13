Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $15.73

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Trading Up 9.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.