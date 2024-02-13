AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMN stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $92,796,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

