AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
AMN stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMN Healthcare Services
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Salesforce and MongoDB: 2 must-own tech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.