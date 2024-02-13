AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

