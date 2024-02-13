American Well (AMWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well Price Performance

AMWL opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. American Well has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $32,075.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,238,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,930 shares of company stock worth $173,168. 12.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

