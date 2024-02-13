American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.50 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFG opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.