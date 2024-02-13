Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.